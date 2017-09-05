MULTAN-Vice Chairman of PTI Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that change in Afghan President's behaviour and his suggestion to hold dialogue is result of Pakistani nation's unity.

Talking to the media here at shrine of Bahauddin Zakariya after Eid prayer, he said that the misunderstandings with the neighbours should be cleared by sitting together on the table. He said that our focus should be restoration of peace and not dollars. He said that Pakistan's nuclear programme is in safe hands and the world praises our security system. He added that the enemies of Pakistan are busy doing baseless propaganda against Pakistan's nuclear programme.

He said that the nation exhibited unity on American threats which produced very good impact. He claimed that the PTI played a key role in bring a unanimous resolution in the parliament on the issue of American threats. He said that the government opposition sent out a unanimous message that we did not need dollars but respect and that Pakistan knew how to defend itself.

He expressed solidarity with Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan on attack and said that Sindh Government badly failed to deliver. He maintained that Rangers were called to maintain peace army to drain water which was clear evidence of failure of Sindh Government.

Referring to Myanmar tragedy, he said that barbarianism was being committed in Burma but the world was asleep. He said that the Muslim Ummah should play a role on the issue of Burma.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified due to his Iqama. "This misconception will also be cleared soon after the investigation of NAB," he added. He said that the democracy should continue to prevail in the country. He demanded electoral reforms in the country so that no one could raise finger on electoral results.

US threat can't intimidate Pakistanis

MULTAN-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the nation is united and American threats cannot intimidate Pakistanis.

Talking to the journalists after offering Eid prayer at Central Eidgah on Saturday, he added that the nation would not flinch from offering any sacrifice in case of any tough time. He said that Pakistan Army was world's best army and it was capable of giving matching response to anyone in case of challenge from any quarter.

Referring to Rohingya genocide in Burma, has asked nation to pray for the oppressed Muslims of Burma, Kashmir and Palestine. He pointed out that Muslim genocide was being done in Kashmir, Burma and Palestine. "Let's pray to the Almighty Allah to shower his mercy on oppressed Muslims and ease their difficulties," he said. He noted that liberty was a great blessing from Allah and we should pray for the liberation of Kashmiris and Palestinians."