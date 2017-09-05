Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, has asked the international community, the Muslim world and the United Nations to wake up to atrocities being committed on the Rohingya Muslims in Burma and pressurize the Burmese government to act fast. He said that persecution of the Muslims in Burma represents the most ruthless genocide of a minority community in the recent history.

Expressing these views before his departure for the United Kingdom to inquire after Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, the Punjab Chief Minister termed the Burma crisis as a planned cleansing of Muslims and wondered how the world conscience can continue to slumber while innocent men, women and particularly children suffer the most horrendous of crimes.

The Chief Minister called for renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing the influence of the international community to bear on the Burmese government to intervene and take urgent steps to protect the Rohingya Muslims.

The Chief Minister further said that the condition of the Burmese Muslims is also a test case of international human right organizations as well as the faith leaders who should make sure that the name of a religion is not used to justify massacre of a people.



“No religion of the world sanctions violence and it is about time that the whole civilized world got together to protect their core values of humanity and interfaith harmony. Human rights are sacrosanct and we should rise up to safeguard them,” he concluded.