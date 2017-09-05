BEIJING - China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) would hand out an official punishment to a Chinese company that falsely claimed that it was involved in the metro bus project in Multan and lied about its performance, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The CSRC will hand out an official punishment to the company involved and publicise the result of the punishment in accordance with law in days," Geng Shuang said during regular press briefing while responding to a question about Jiangsu-based Yabaite Technology Co Ltd, that falsely claimed that it was involved in the metro bus project in the city of Multan and lied about its performance by forging the letters from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other politicians.

The spokesperson said, on May 12, CSRC issued a public notice that the Jiangsu Yabaite Technology Co Ltd inflated its operating incomes and profits by fabricating overseas engineering projects from September 2015 to 2016.

"The CSRC, along with the relevant Pakistani authorities, has probed into the company involved. It did not admit the letters from the prominent Pakistani political figures submitted by this company as evidence and found no evidence of any economic relations or capital flow between this company and other Pakistani company or individual," he added.

The spokesperson stressed that the Chinese side has always requested the overseas Chinese enterprises to operate in a law-abiding manner and investigate and punish the activities violating law and regulations in accordance with law.

"China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the sound development of China-Pakistan economic cooperation," he added.

When asked will the Chinese side raise the issue of illegal trespassing over the boundary of the Indian border troops and their stay in the Dong Lang area with the Indian side during the BRICS Summit, he said, "During the Xiamen Summit, our leaders will meet with the participating leaders of relevant countries as we are the host. The details of their meetings will be released in due course."

Responding to a question regarding Chinese support on tougher sanctions by UN on DPRK after nuclear test, he said, the Chinese foreign ministry has immediately issued a statement to state China's solemn position.

"As to how the UN Security Council will respond and what action it may take, this depends on what comes out of the discussion by its members," he added.

Geng Shuang said that China has always stayed committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, upholding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and promoting the peaceful settlement of the relevant issue through dialogue and negotiation.

As a permanent member of the Security Council, China will follow this position and participate in the relevant discussion with a responsible and constructive attitude.

He said, at the invitation of Chinese foreign minister, Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara will pay an official visit to China from September 6 to 11.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara will hold talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and meet with Chinese leaders. The Nepalese deputy prime minister and foreign minister's visit is another important interaction between China and Nepal this year, which will further advance the implementation of the consensus on cooperation reached between the leaders and the government of the two countries and deepen the practical cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, he added.