Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan has joined PIA as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after airline’s conversion into Public Limited Company in December, 2016.

He has a vast experience of more than 26 years in public sector management, service reforms, project planning and economic development programs, PIA spokesman said on Tuesday.

A professional technocrat with experience of working in various capacities with Government of Pakistan, Dr. Musharraf Rasool holds a PhD in Economics from world renowned Georgia State University after completing his Masters in Development Management from University College London.

His doctoral studies in Economics focused on pricing, consumer behavior, taxation, investment in public assets, quantitative methods and analytical tools for efficiency and effectiveness.

Earlier during start of his professional career, he stood first in the nationwide competitive exam for Civil Service of Pakistan and awarded the prestigious Gold Medals in management courses in the Civil Service Academy.

He has numerous achievements to his credit, attaining excellence in his work during his illustrious career. He has also been trained in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle University, Florida, USA.

Dr Musharraf has wide ranging experience in implementation of public sector programs in Pakistan, especially leading the design and implementation of public sector reforms. From 2002 to 2005 he led implementation of decentralization reforms program, financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Prior to working with ADB, he worked in senior public sector management positions in Pakistan. In recent years, after completing his doctorate in economics, Musharraf has worked in various countries including United States of America.

His assignments have involved public sector reforms, behavior change and economic development. He has provided technical assistance to World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United National Development Program, USAID and other international organizations.

He has authored numerous reports and papers on public sector in Pakistan and has also published a book titled “Taxation for Pakistan’s Revival” in the year 2015.