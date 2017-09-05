KARACHI - After the raid conducted to arrest Siddiqui failed, the encounter specialist SP Rao Anwar claimed to have killed four terrorists in an encounter in District Malir.

The militants killed also included a cousin of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Swat chapter leader Maulvi Fazalullah, allegedly involved in several major terrorist attacks, including an attack on Malala Yousufzai.

“I am going to share good news with you all that a cousin of Tehreek-e-Taliban-Pakistan (Swat) Maulvi Fazalullah has been killed,” said District Malir SSP Rao Anwar while talking to the media at the encounter site. “The terrorists, hiding in a house, opened indiscriminate fire at the police when the latter was busy laying siege to the house.”

The encounter took place when police conducted a raid near the Sadaf Society within the limits of Sachal police station after getting information about the presence of members of the militant group.

SSP Anwar said that police killed at least four terrorists during an exchange of fire, adding that one of them was later identified as Khursheed.

“Khursheed has been involved in various incidents of terrorism, including in attack on education activist Malala Yousufzai and in attacks on military as well as police in Quaidabad,” SSP Anwar claimed.

He said that the militants were planning to carry out major terrorist activities in the city.

Their bodies were shifted to a morgue in a bid to search their family members and for identification purpose.

Police also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

Cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

Our Staff Reporter