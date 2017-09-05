SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Interior ahsan Iqbal and Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt said that the political and economic stability was vital for the national development and prosperity.

He said that the promoters of Dharna politics were pushing the country back to darkness by causing great loss to the national economy. He stated this while addressing a big public meeting at village Dongiyaan Boostaan, Narowal District. He added that such politicians were not sincere to the nation. He said it was the demand of the day that they should think for the national property first by giving up their tradition of doing the politics of their personal gains.

He added that PML-N has put the country on the highway to stability. He said, "We are doing the politics of lights by reducing the duration of the loadshedding of electricity to a great extent. The PML-N government is fulfilling its promises including raising the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic facilities for the people at their doorsteps."

He said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections with two-third majority. He advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to do the coaching of national cricket team by giving up the politics. He said that Imran Khan could never be a good politician.

He said that Pakistan was successfully playing its pivotal role in the elimination of terrorism, adding that the armed forces of Pakistan have full capability to weed out terrorism from the country. He said that the whole nation stands united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice even their lives while battling against terrorism. He was optimistic that Pakistan will win its war against terrorism, as the sacrifices of the thousands of Pakistanis would soon become fruitful.

On the other side, Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt said that the local bodies were the nursery of democracy as the system helps solve the problems of the people at local level.

Addressing the party workers, the provincial minister added that PML-N government has put the country on the highway to economic development and stability.

He said that in the last four years, the country made a record development in every sphere of life which is record in the last 70 years. He narrated that Pakistan has made unmatched and exemplary development due to the effective, positive and revolutionary policies under the dynamic leadership of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the PML-N was actively implementing its social welfare agenda to serve the masses at a grassroots level. He said that the PML-N government had already put the country on the highway to success towards the goals of stability.

"In fact, only the PML-N is changing the destiny of the nation and the country by making hectic efforts to pull the country out of all the inner and outer dangers besides curbing the menace of the inherited energy crisis," he added.

He asked the LB representatives to leave no stone unturned for serving the people and helping the government to raise the living standard of the people trough the easy and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorsteps.