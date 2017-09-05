Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won't form a majority government "this time or in future".

Speaking to Waqt News amid campaign at Krishan Nagar in Lahore's NA-120 constituency, Maryam dubbed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers "lions of Nawaz Sharif".

"They are the lions of Nawaz Sharif. This is lion's victory," she added.

Maryam said that Imran Khan-led PTI "would never form a government". "If they were in the government, they would have done the same to the rest of the country they did with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," she added.