Srinagar - Indian troops martyred three Kashmiris during Eid in the occupied Valley as Muslims took to the streets against Indian aggression after offering prayers.

Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Sopore town of Baramulla district on Monday – the third day of Eid – while another youngster embraced martyrdom on Saturday. The martyrs were named as Nayeem Ahmad, Ashiq Hussain, and Ishfaq. The forces also blew up a house in the area on the first day of Eidul Azha.

Dozens of people were injured after Indian police used brute force and fired pellets on pro-freedom protesters in Srinagar, Islamabad, Sopore, Bandipore, Bijbehara, Kulgam, Shopian, and other areas.

The Indian forces also fired pellets and bullets on Nimazis at Eidgah in Srinagar, Eidgah Achahipora and Eidgah Janglat Mandi in Islamabad areas.

According to KMS, call for the demonstrations was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The demonstrations were aimed at registering protest against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri traders by Indian National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, implementation of Goods and Services Tax regime and Uniform Civil Code in the territory.

A complete shutdown was observed in Islamabad district on the first death anniversary of teenager Basit, who was killed by Indian police this day in 2016.

All schools and colleges and business establishments were closed, while traffic was off the road in Qazigund, the native town of Basit.

Scores of Kashmiri activists also received an email from Twitter’s legal section wherein it citing Indian government said that their accounts were in violation of Indian law. The account holders were threatened with strict action. The human rights bodies in their statements termed these threats as an act against freedom of expression.

In recent months, the Indian military stepped up its hunt for anti-India protesters in the Kashmir valley after deploying thousands of additional troops for an offensive dubbed "Operation Allout".

At least 140 people have been killed since the beginning of the year.

Pakistan shows solidarity with Kashmir

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have urged the nation to offer special prayers for Kashmiris. In his message on Eidul Azha, President Mamnoon Hussain said Haj and Eidul Azha are two obligations which are based on the spirit of sacrifice.

“We should remember in our prayers all those who sacrificed their lives for the future of the country,”the president said and urged the nation to offer special prayers for Kashmiri brethren who are struggling for freedom.

PM said amid the country facing terrorism and extremist mindset, it was need of the hour to work for the country’s prosperity, putting aside all regional, ethnic and racial prejudices and hatred.

He said the spirit of sacrifice was of universal importance and no nation can achieve moral excellence without inculcating the very spirit in their lives as it was meant to sacrifice one’s desires for high principles.

He urged the countrymen not to forget their Kashmiris while celebrating Eid who had been spending their festivals under oppression for decades. He also called for prayers for an end to the sufferings of Kashmiris.