Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Pakistan Defense Council (PDC) will hold separate protest demonstrations in solidarity with Rohingya Muslims.

PAT leader Dr Tahirul Qadri announced in a press conference Monday that his party will record its protest against the silence of world community for Rohingyas by holding rallies in 100 different cities on Friday.

He condemned the atrocities of Burma army against innocent people and demanded of the OIC and United Nations to take immediate action against the responsible of ethnic cleansing of the community.

He also wrote a letter to UN secretary general seeking latter’s attention to the crisis.

The Jamaat-e-Islami also announced to hold a march from Aab Para Chowk, Islamabad to the Myanmar embassy in the federal capital on Friday to protest against the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq will lead the march. In a statement, Sirajul Haq called upon the Pakistan government to immediately expel the Burmese envoy in the country.

He further suggested the government to prevail upon all Islamic and friendly countries to expel the Burmese ambassador in their countries and also demand the Myanmar government to stop the massacre and the forced eviction of the Rohingya Muslims.

He wondered why the OIC, the UN and world community were silent over the genocide of the Rohingyas. He said that Pakistan was the centre of the hope of the Muslims all over the world and it should take prompt steps to stop for the worst form of cruelties against the Muslims in Myanmar/ Burma and extend every possible help to them.

Meanwhile, the JI member of the parliament moved adjournment motions and call attention notices in the Senate and the National Assembly for debate of the massacre of the Rohingya Muslims.

Pakistan Defense Council, a conglomerate of more than a dozen political and religious parties, will hold a protest in solidarity with Rohingya today at Chuburgi Chowk Lahore. Central leadership will address and people from all walks of life will attend the agitation.