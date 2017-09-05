Police has registered First Investigation Report (FIR) at the Counter Terrorism Department against three suspected terrorists over a police encounter on Monday.

The FIR is been registered on the complaint of SHO Sohrab Goth and Sarosh Sadiqqui, Muzammil and Mohammad Talha have been nominated as the suspects.

On the information about the presence of the militants, police raided the house in Scheme 33, Rufi Bungalows, Kaneez Fatima Society Karachi.

However, militants opened the fire on the raiding party, resulted in death of one police personnel and injured one. The suspected terrorists managed to escape.

Siddiqui is the suspected mastermind behind the attack on Khawaja Izharul Hassan, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly on Eid-day.