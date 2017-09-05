QUETTA - Three security personnel were martyred and three other FC men, including an army officer on deputation, injured in an ambush by militants in the Shangar area of Panjgur district on Monday evening.

The injured included the local Frontier Corps commander, who was recently posted in the area.

Officials said that FC Commander Lt-Col Shajeeullah and Lt-Col Aamir Waqar were on a routine patrol when their convoy was attacked near the Shangar area in Panjgur district.

Three FC men, including Lt-Col Waqar, were killed in intense firing by terrorists who were using heavy weapons while three other FC troops, including Lt-Col Shajeeullah, were injured.

“Three FC personnel including a Lt-Col were martyred in an armed attack by unidentified armed militants,” officials said, adding that Lt-Col Shajeeullah and two other FC soldiers were injured in the attack.

Lance Naik Maqsood and Sepoy Irfan were also among those who were martyred in the incident. Hawaldar Saud and Sepoy Attaur Rehman were among the injured.

The injured were all shifted to a nearby medical facility. Source said that Col Shajeeullah was recently appointed as the local FC commandant and was yet to take charge of his new assignment.

Terrorists targeted the vehicle carrying the new FC commander and the other officer. A large contingent of security personnel reached the area and a search operation was launched; however, no arrests have been made so far. Security was also tightened at the Washuk-Panjgur border in the aftermath of the incident.

PM condemns attack

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Panjgur.

The prime minister expressed grief over the loss of precious lives of FC officials, a statement issued by the PM's Media Office here said. He has further directed to provide best medical assistance to the injured, the statement added.

The attack was also condemned by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. “We will not rest until the miscreants are defeated,” he said, adding that the enemies wanted to hamper work being done under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

About the attack, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the action of security forces has hindered the designs of terrorists.

There have been numerous attacks on security forces in Balochistan in the past few months in spite of the FC's increased intelligence-based operations throughout the province.

On August 24, two FC soldiers lost their lives when militants ambushed a convoy of security personnel in the Dasht-i-Seyahloo area of Kech district.

Earlier, on August 14, seven personnel of the Frontier Corps lost their lives and three others injured in a bomb blast in the Khost area, about 150km northeast of Quetta, in Harnai district, and in firing in Panjgur district.

An explosion near Quetta's Pishin Stop on the night of August 12 claimed at least 15 lives and left at least 32 injured.

At the time, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that an on-duty security vehicle was targeted in the blast, adding that 10 security officials were also among those injured in the attack. At least 14 people ? including seven policemen ? lost their lives, while 19 others were injured in a suicide blast that shook Shuhada Chowk in Quetta's Gulistan Road area on June 23.

In July, unidentified persons attacked the convoy of Balochistan Health Minister Rehmat Saleh Baloch near Prom area of Panjgur. However, the minister and his aides remained unhurt.