ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has decided to launch a mass contact campaign after returning from London.

According to reports, Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of Mian Nawaz Sharif, is in London for her treatment. According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on September 8 and will address a public gathering in Abbottabad on September 10. PML-N KP general secretary and deputy speaker National Assembly (NA) has also verified the reports about Nawaz Sharif’s arrival and program for addressing a public meeting in Abbottabad.