RAWALPINDI : Indian army’s unprovoked firing on civil population claimed the life of a little girl in Polas village in Chirikot sector.

According to an ISPR statement, the girl was celebrating Eid in her home. Pakistan Army befittingly responded, it added.

"A five-year-old girl was walking outside her house when a lone bullet fired by Indian troops pierced through her head," local government official Tahir Mumtaz told AFP.

The girl was rushed to hospital but died on the way, he said, adding that villagers held a protest rally and condemned the firing on the day they were celebrating Eid. Another government official Sardar Sajid confirmed the casualty.

Kashmir has been divided between Indian and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full. Tensions reached dangerous levels last September, with both sides blaming one another for cross-border raids. There have since been repeated outbreaks of firing across the frontier, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries including of civilians.

In November, at least nine people were killed when Indian cross-border fire hit a passenger bus in the Neelum Valley, the same region where four Pakistani troops were allegedly killed.