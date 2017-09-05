Foreign policy matters are under discussion today in a three-day conference of selected Pakistani envoys in Islamabad.

Potential strength of the foreign policy and options available in view of the current geo-political and regional situation are to be discussed and debated upon by the participants.



Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif also addressed the introductory session of the meeting and said "Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants relation on equal terms with neighboring countries." He further said that Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people with raising voice against violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir. He also spoke about Afghanistan, "Peace in Afghanistan is equal to peace in Pakistan, adding that Islamabad always stated that military solution is not possible for peace in Afghanistan." In reply to dialogue offer of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the minister welcomed the gesture saying the offer support the stance of Pakistan.

While Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair the concluding session.

Pakistan's envoys in various countries, including the United States, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iran, and India are participating in the conference.