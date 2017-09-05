Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK296 Abu-Dabhi to Lahore escaped a narrow accident today.

During landing hydraulic system of the PIA plane broke down and the engine cover also unbolted.

According to the sources due to the failure of the hydraulic system plane stopped on the runway for almost 30 minutes.

With the help of the heavy machinery runway was cleared, sources added.

PIA officials, has called the team of experts from Karachi to fix the plane.

Sources further stated that hydraulic system stopped working before landing and it was an emergency landing. There is no report of injuries.