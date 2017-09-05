The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s Hajj automation project facilitated Ministry of Religious Affairs & Inter Faith Harmony for Hajj operations this year in Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arab.

In a review meeting chaired by Dr Umar Saif, Chairman PITB, it was informed that under Hajj Scheme 2017 total number of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims, 107,526 under government Hajj Scheme and 71,684 under private Hajj Scheme performed the Hajj.

10 Banks dealt with the refund of Hujjaj till 26-Aug-2017. The helplines at Pakistan and Saudi Arabia registered 1,320 complaints and 2,646 inquiries.

PITB established Online Registration and Balloting Systems, Automation of Haji camps, flight & building booking and room allocation system for Makkah, room induction for Medina and Online Differential System.

Under Private Hajj Scheme, Hajj Group Organizers were interviewed and monitored via android app, which simplified the process and eliminated the chances of wastage of time, he said.

The Mobile Apps PakHajj Muavin, PakHajj Guide, HGOs Monitoring and Crowd sourcing of complaints and suggestions were helpful for Hujjaj.

PITB has also provided assistance to the Government of Nigeria for their National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) by replicating Systems & services for hajj-2017, Government Hajj Scheme Pilgrims Online Registration System, Establishment of Hajj Helpline and Call Center in KSA, Pilgrims Complaints Lodging and Redressal System (complaints, inquiry & suggestions) and Electronic Medical Record System.