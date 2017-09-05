ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was briefed on Sunday about the current situation and the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in Karachi.

The prime minister directed the authorities to continue with the assistance being provided to Sindh government and assured that all possible resources will be made available to provide relief to the people of Karachi, said a press release issued by the PM's Media Office.

Spokesperson for Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik said that the prime minister had shown concern over the situation in Karachi due to rain and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives.

He said that 15 people were killed and 16 buildings collapsed due to the rain in Karachi.

He further said that the prime minister had directed all the federal departments to extend full support to the provincial and local governments in Karachi.

The spokesperson said that some infrastructure related problems had emerged during the rain in Karachi but it was not the time for political point scoring. The spokesperson also extended Hajj and Eid felicitation to the people on the behalf of the prime minister.

Malik said that the National Disaster Management Authority, the National Highway Authority, Rangers and Pakistan Army, the Ministry of Ports and Shipping, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and other departments were extending support for carrying out relief activities in rain-hit areas of Karachi.

Orangi and Gujjar nullahs had been regulated, he said and added that dewatering was in progress in the areas of Ayesha Manzil, Nazimabad underpass, Golimar Chowrangi, Landi, Saadi Town and other areas. He said that some 267 people had so far been rescued from different rain-hit areas in Karachi.

Meanwhile, PM Abbasi strongly condemned the attack on Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan in Karachi. The prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the attack which took place on Eid day.

Premier Abbasi also sought a report from the authorities concerned about the incident.

Our Staff Reporter