Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has condemned brutal killings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar by submitting a resolution in Punjab Assembly today.

The resolution demands that the Nobel Peace Prize be taken back from Myanmar's state councilor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi for her involvement in state-sponsored killings of Rohingya Muslims.

It also mentions that the silence of Muslim countries and being mere spectators in the ongoing violence against Rohingya community is alarming.

Meanwhile, the independent Burma Human Rights Network said that persecution was backed by the government, elements among the country’s Buddhist monks, and ultra-nationalist civilian groups.

“The transition to democracy has allowed popular prejudices to influence how the new government rules, and has amplified a dangerous narrative that casts Muslims as an alien presence in Buddhist-majority Burma,” the group said in a report.

The report draws on more than 350 interviews in more than 46 towns and villages over an eight-month period since March 2016.

Myanmar’s government made no immediate response to the report. Authorities deny discrimination and say security forces in Rakhine are fighting a legitimate campaign against “terrorists”.