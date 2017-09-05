Multan-The activists of Qaumi Aman Committee (QAC) staged a demonstration against genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Burma here at Chowk Nawan Shehr on Monday.

Dozens of protesters assembled at the chowk under the leadership of Sohail Faraz, Chairman of the Committee for Multan region, and burnt Myanmar flags. They carried out non-stop sloganeering against Budhsit terrorists.

Speaking on this occasion, Sohail Faraz, Ayyaz Siddiqui, Naved Jutt and others said that thousands of men, women and children were massacred by Burmese army and Budhist terrorists but the UNO, human rights organisations and all other international powers kept mum. They regretted that the Muslim states also kept silent on this barbarianism which was shocking for the ummah. They demanded UNO to take notice of genocide of Muslims in Burma and provide them immediate protection. They demanded Muslim states to convene the meeting of OIC where issues like Burma genocide, Kashmir oppression and Palestine should be discussed.