BAHAWALPUR-A record 26,532 people visited Bahawalpur Zoo during the first two days of Eidul Azha while proper security arrangements were made and facilities were provided by the management.

At the entrance of Bahawalpur Zoo, A walkthrough gate and CCTV cameras were installed. On the first two days of Eidul Azha, 26,532 people visited the Zoo. To keep the things organized, the zoo curator deploy additional officials from Wildlife Department who remained high alert from the entrance gate to all the parts of the zoo to prevent any unpleasant incident.

Zoo Curator Chaudhry Ayub said that according to the schedule, entry tickets were sold at Rs6 for adult and Rs4 for children and no reports of overcharging were received, similarly canteen contractor was not allowed to establish more stalls than approved.

He said that the zoo was the public asset and keeping it clean is the visitors' responsibility so they should cooperate with the zoo administration and in case of any difficulty contact with the curator office.