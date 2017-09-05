KARACHI - Condemning attack on Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Farooq Sattar has demanded ruling government to provide suitable security to party leaders including MNAs, MPAs and local bodies’ representatives.

He said that the attack on MQM-P leader Khawaja Izhar was an attempt to sabotage the peace of the city and party over following the liberal ideology is being victimised by the banned outfits. The video and audio messages from the overseas units of MQM being ran by party Chief Altaf Hussain is enough to prove that MQM-Pakistan leaders’ life is in danger.

Sattar expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Khawaja Izharul Hassan’s residence along with the other party leaders including Amir Khan and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

MQM-P convener expressing grief and sorrow over the killing of police personnel Moin and youngster Arsalan in the attack on Khawaja Izhar said that it is an irreparable loss.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide security while party coordination committee members, Mayor Karachi, Deputy Mayor and others had earlier shown their security concern, said MQM-P leader adding that about 20 days ago party Union Council chairman Rashid was gunned downed while two political workers affiliated with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers were also killed by unidentified men. God forbidden if terrorists have succeeded in the nefarious plan, than the situation of city might have gone worse, said Sattar.

He further said that video and audio messages from the overseas units is enough to prove that the life of MQM-Pakistan leaders were danger. MQM-P leader calling federal interior minister and Prime Minister asked them to review the situation and provide suitable security to the MQM-P leaders.

