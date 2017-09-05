MULTAN-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the nation is united and American threats cannot intimidate Pakistanis.

Talking to the journalists after offering Eid prayer at Central Eidgah on Saturday, he added that the nation would not flinch from offering any sacrifice in case of any tough time. He said that Pakistan Army was world's best army and it was capable of giving matching response to anyone in case of challenge from any quarter.

Referring to Rohingya genocide in Burma, has asked nation to pray for the oppressed Muslims of Burma, Kashmir and Palestine. He pointed out that Muslim genocide was being done in Kashmir, Burma and Palestine. "Let's pray to the Almighty Allah to shower his mercy on oppressed Muslims and ease their difficulties," he said. He noted that liberty was a great blessing from Allah and we should pray for the liberation of Kashmiris and Palestinians."