Lahore (PR) - The Veterans of Pakistan – formerly known as Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Association – has praised the people for showing unity against the US.

The VOP Executive Council that met with its president Lt-Gen (r) Ali Kuli Khan stated: “American leaders must realise that we have given them back much more than their dollars worth in terms of life and material. We are proud of our contribution for peace not only in the region but also in other parts of the world as UN peace force.”

“The best course in Afghanistan would be to hold fresh elections under UN peace force,” the meeting suggested in a press release issued here. The veterans also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr Ruth Pfau and appreciated COAS General Javed Bajwa for attending the funeral and providing the deceased with full military honours.

This shows the level of regard the army has for the people from minority in Pakistan, it was maintained.

The VOP has been providing free of cost security at churches all over Pakistan due to highly generous services rendered by Mr Ikram Sehgal. The members also condemned attacks on superior judiciary under different garbs.