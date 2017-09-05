SHEIKHUPURA/JHANG/ ATTOCK/UCH SHARIF-As many as 32 persons including eight women and a minor girl died and dozen others got injuries in different incidents occurred separately in different areas during Eid days.

According to police and rescue officials, four women and driver of two buses died and seven other persons sustained injuries and burns after both the buses collided near Pul Hafizaan on Monday. Rescuers informed that a passenger bus, on the way to Rajanpur from Alipur, Muzaffargarh, collided with another bus due to speeding in Uch Sharif.

Resultantly, four women and driver of both the buses died on the spot while four minors and two persons were shifted to THQ hospital.

Reportedly, the highway was closed following gas leakage from a gas tanker overturned in the area. Fire broke out in the vehicles soon after the collision while passengers jumped of the buses to save their lives after breaking windowpanes of the buses.

In two friends drowned in Upper Chenab Canal while three others were rescued locals here the other day. The police informed that five friends, resident of the city's Sultanpura locality, were going for a picnic in a car. Suddenly, driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering and as a result, it plunged in to the canal. Locals immediately rushed to the scene after the accident and managed to rescue three persons indentified as Abdullah, 20 Usama 18 and Nouman while 18-year-old Hamza and 16-year-old Shahzad drowned in the canal. The body of Hamza was recovered while search for the body of the other was continued till filing of this report. The Factory Area Police have started investigation. In Jhang, three siblings - two brothers and a sister - drowned in River Chenab here the other night.

According to rescue sources, three member of a family, who came for a picnic were taking bath in River Chenab. As taking bath, they were swept away by gushing water.

They were identified as Dr Ali Naqi, 27, Muhammad Taqi, 25, and their 18-year-old sister. Dr Ali Naqi was working in DHQ hospital Jhang and the family hailed from Ahmedpur Siyal. The rescue team recovered the dead bodies and transferred to hospital for further legal formalities.

In Attock, five persons died in different areas of the district during two days of Eidul Azha. According to rescue sources, Imran Latif and Ghulam Hussain, resident of Kot Chhaji succumbed to their injuries when their motorbike collided with a hiace van near Jaffar village on Fateh Jang-Jand Road.

In another incident, one Tariq, resident of Kohat died while Saif Iqbal and Mujahid received multiple injuries because of landslide near village Nara. Yet in another incident, Jamshed Iqbal, resident of Pindigheb drowned in a village pond while four-year-old girl died when hit by two speeding motorcycles in village Malowali.

In Toba Tek Singh, six persons including two women and a child were crushed to death by a speeding bus at Adda Krian on Gojra-Painsara Road here the other night. The tyre of a Gojra-bound bus from Faisalabad burst and resultantly, the vehicle went out of the driver's control. It crushed two motorcycles and a man standing on roadside bus-stop. The bike riders were identified as Abid Hussain, his wife Nazia Bibi and his minor son Abuzer. They belonged to Faisalabad. Two others on another motorcycle were Zeeshan Ahmed and his aunt Zahida Perveen of Chak 27/JB. The man awaiting bus on the bus stop was identified as Qasim Ali of Chak 97/JB. People of the area protested against the incident.

In Okara, five persons including a woman died in different incidents. A youth died in collision between two motorcycles. Kashif of Chak Bawa was on the way on a motorcycle. The bike was hit by another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on Pipli Pahar Road. Resultantly, Kashif was injured critically died on the spot. Dipalpur police are investigating. In village 38/D Dipalpur, a 12-year-old boy, Waqas, was electrocuted. In Ghaziabad Colony, Sharafat Ali was carrying an iron rod which accidentally touched an overhead live electricity wire. He received severe electrical shocks. The family comprising seven members rushed for his rescue. As soon as they touched him, they all got entangled with running current and sustained burns. Sparks also emerged and some things at home caught fire. Sharafat Ali fell dead while the others fell injured on the ground. The fire was overcome by locals and they also shifted the injured to hospital.

In village 26/2R, a woman was electrocuted. She was identified as Willaitan Bibi was rushed to hospital but could not survive. Villagers staged a protest in front of Okara DHQ Hospital against the doctors and paramedical staff for not attending her which, they alleged, caused her death.

In another incident, a man was killed while his woman was injured after the bike they were travelling on was hit by a tractor-trolley on Okara-Faisalabad Highway. The deceased was identified as Nazar Muhammad. He was on the way to along with his wife on a motorcycle when the accident occurred. His wife was rushed to hospital. Police are investigating.

In Kasur, five persons were killed in different incidents. A motorcyclist, Abdul Jabbar, was killed after being hit by a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Kanganpur. Younus, Ghaffar and Waqar were injured in the accident and were shifted to hospital. In Phoolnagar, a motorcyclist identified as Sohail was crushed to death by a truck. In Mandi Usmanwala, Azeem was killed after the tractor he was driving in fields overturned.

On the other hand, the dead body of a 12-year-old boy carrying torture marks was found in Rao Khanewala, Raja Jang. Allah Ditta Ansari told the Raja Jang Police that his son Rehman Ali went out of house and did not return. He could not be found despite hectic search. His dead body was found near graveyard in Rao Khanewala. Allah Ditta said that his son was strangled by some unidentified suspects. Police registered a case launched investigation. In another incident, an unidentified man, 36, was found dead near Govt Girls High School Phoolnagar. Police shifted him for autopsy.