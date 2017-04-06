FAISALABAD - The District Development Committee has approved 152 uplift schemes costing Rs530.7 million to be carried out under the Prime Minister’s National Development Programme.

The projects are aimed at providing basic amenities for the masses. The approval of these schemes was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. The meeting was attended by the officers of different national development departments.

Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Saeed gave the details and the technical aspects of the development schemes. It was informed that the 39 schemes of roads in different localities will cost Rs210 million while 106 schemes of soling of different streets will cost Rs300 million. He further said that Rs30 million would be spent on rehabilitation of different public parks and Rs6.5 million would utilize on boundary walls of two graveyards.

He directed that the development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians under Prime Minister’s National Development Programme be implemented swiftly for completing these schemes by end of June of current financial year. He stressed the implementation of development schemes as per the specifications and transparent use of funds and ensuring good quality construction work. He warned that the strict monitoring of the construction work would be carried out and action would be taken on poor construction work and delay of the schemes.