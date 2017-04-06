ISLAMABAD - The second Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition concluded at National Counter Terrorism Centre near Jhelum on Wednesday.

A total of 10 foreign military teams, including China, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Thailand and UK along with 8 Pakistan Army teams enthusiastically participated in the toughest military competition held from April 1 to April 5.

The teams of 1 Corps, 30 Corps and China won gold medal whereas Southern Command, 4 Corps, 10 Corps, Sri Lanka, Turkey and UK clinched silver medal. Bronze medal was won by 5 Corps, 31 Corps, 2 Corps and Malaysia.

Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Ikram ul Haque, who was chief guest on the occasion awarded prizes to the winner teams.

While congratulating the winners, Lieutenant General Ikram ul Haque applauded the professionalism, dedication and skill of the participating teams.

He said participation of teams from friendly countries offered an opportunity to all the participants to learn from each other’s professional experiences in the domain of counter-terrorism.

He thanked all foreign military teams for participating and showing confidence in Pakistan, which is highly appreciable.

Lieutenant General Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Inspector General Training and Evaluation and Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, and Corp Commander Mangla were also present on the occasion.