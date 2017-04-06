MULTAN/MUZAFFARGARH - The Violence against Women Centre (VWC) in Multan has received 41 cases in one week including 24 complaints on domestic violence, one harassment and four complaints against rape.

VWC Director Salman Sufi has stated the Multan centre has received one divorce case, two cases of crime against women and solved all three cases. He said out of 24 cases, 10 cases were referred to police, four to psychologists, five sent for medical examination, 10 sent to prosecutors and counselling was provided in six cases.

Sufi said one case of woman’s harassment was also referred to police. Sixteen cases were received from Multan, Sheikhupura and Layyah highlighting the nature of property dispute, mental violence, rape, shelter, divorce, crime and other violence, he added.

Five cases of property dispute were referred to prosecutors, he said. He further said all the 41 cases were addressed carefully in favour of the women. He said the Women Protection Authority would be established making a technocrat as its director general.

Salman Sufi said soon a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed with Burn Unit to immediately entertain acid victims. He said an additional IGP would be inducted from female and she would sit at Regional Police Office for immediately addressing the violence complaints.

He said violence victims can register their complaints at 1043 helpline while Rs300,000 would be fined with six months imprisonment on registering wrong complaints.