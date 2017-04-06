SIALKOT - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has got the special powers from the Punjab government to conduct raids ar wheat procurement centres established in Gujranwala Division to ensure transparent purchasing of the wheat at the centres.

Ilyas GIll, ACE Regional Director, told the newsmen that the government was ensuring the corruption-free issuance of the gunny bags and purchasing of wheat yield directly from the growers by ending the role of the middlemen and the dealers.

He said that the ACE teams would conduct raids at almost all the official wheat procurement centers in Sialkot , Narowal, Gujrat , Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts to ensure transparency.

He said that the ACE senior officials would also keep a vigilant eye on the procurement processes. This step was being taken to ensure the “corruption-free” issuance of the gunny bags and purchasing of the wheat yield at all the official wheat procurement centers, he added.

He said that the ACE officials were also being deputed at the official wheat procurement centres for special vigilance and monitoring duties, saying that the ACE would also ensure the round-the-clock monitoring of these wheat procurement centres to halt the exploitation of the wheat growers.

CASE HELD: The Bambaanwala police have registered a kidnapping case against the four armed accused after more than a month of the incident.

According to the FIR(No.91/2017) lodged at Bambaanwala police station under section 365-B PPC by a local labourer Taliba Hussain , some four accused had forcibly kidnapped his young daughter Salma Kausar (21) at gunpoint from her house in village Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil here on February 27,2017 (more than a month ago).

THEFT: Some unknown thieves took away the official mini Mazda loader vehicle (STN-7881) from in front of the Gepco Chawinda complain office in Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil, here late at the last night. Police are investigating with no clue.

RAIDS, PLANTATION: The Gepco surveillance teams have disconnected 640 electricity connections of the chronic defaulters after the issuance of the warning notices in Gujranwala region. Gpeco CEO Akram Chaudhary stated this while talking to the newsmen. He said that they were the chronic defaulters of prolonged pending arrears amounting to Rs55 million.

The Rescue 1122 has started the tree-plantation campaign by planting as many as 750 saplings at their stations in Sialkot city. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid is supervising this tree-plantation campaign.