LONDON - Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army will accept any verdict that comes in Panamagate case, reported private TV channels.

Talking to newsmein in London, he maintained that no matter what the verdict is, the decision will be accepted by everyone including the Army.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor claimed that the impact of Operation Raddul Fasad will soon come out. "The Army is the only army in the world that has defeated terrorism," he claimed. He said they have been working fast on ‘Madrassa Reforms’ within Pakistan.

While talking about army chief’s visit to UK, ISPR DG expressed that the overall visit was a successful one and that Pakistan has informed UK about its anti-Pakistan reservations.

He expressed that the war against terrorism was not our war at first.

Ghafoor revealed that the US used Pakistan in war against Russia, and Taliban were formed during that time, however the Americans went back without reforming the situation.

Ghafoor said that the appointment former army chief General Raheel Sharif as head of the 39-nation coalition of Muslim countries is a decision of the state. "Raheel Sharif's appointment to the Saudi-led military alliance is a decision of the state of Pakistan," said Ghafoor.

Ghafoor also revealed that the matter of General Raheel Sharif leading the coalition forces has been finalised; however he cleared that the Pakistani troops won’t come out of the Saudi Arabian territory. He also said that the country wishes for better relationship with Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Ghafoor, while talking to media personnel, said Pakistan wishes for better relations with India and Afghanistan. "Pakistan does not want to create tensions in the region and does not believe in proxy wars," said DG ISPR.