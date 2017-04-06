ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday said that Asia must adopt a policy of looking inward and should not take dictation from Western imperialism for the regional issues and socio-economic development of the region.

Rabbani while meeting a high-level Chinese delegation at the Parliament House said that Pakistan and China should adopt a mechanism for a common stance on different issues at global parliamentary fora and promote parliamentary linkages.

A Chinese Parliamentary Delegation headed by Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of the National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is on two-day official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

Rabbani said Pakistan appreciates the unwavering support of China on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir where Indian occupied forces are carrying out gross violation of the human rights. He said that China – Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the entire region and Pakistan is making concrete measures of the Chinese nationals working on its different projects.

He said Pakistan deeply values China’s support on issues of its national security and territorial integrity and strategic partnership between the two is an anchor for regional peace and stability. He said that Pakistan and China have all-weather and time-tested friendship and this friendship is based on mutual trust and respect.

He reiterated that Pakistan strongly adheres to the “One China Policy” and supports China on all its core issues.

The chairman Senate said that Pakistan is fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all projects under China – Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that CPEC is a win-win project and there is a broad consensus in Pakistan that CPEC would uplift the economic conditions of Pakistan as well as the region.

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq and Parliamentary Leaders of the political parties in Senate were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, while meeting with Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Yu Zhengsheng said that Pakistan has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations and added the leadership of both countries has demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations. He reiterated that a vibrant Pak-China cooperation is central for tackling challenges in the region and beyond.