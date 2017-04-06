Frontier Core (FC) Inspect General (IG) Balochistan Major General Nadeem Anjum said the relationship between Pakistan and Balochistan is eternal.

“This relationship was strong and will always remain steady,” he said.

During his visit to Chehtar, he said that he is proud that he is standing near point where Pakistan’s nuclear bomb was tested.

“This is the point which clearly showcased the bond of the federation of Pakistan,” he said.

While talking about inclusion of Baloch in central sphere, the IG stated that education is basic need for every citizen to become part of national sphere.