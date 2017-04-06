LAHORE - PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in the provincial capital today.

After staying at Bilawal House for a day, he will fly to Lala Musa on Friday to attend the wedding of daughter of PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira. During his stay in Lahore, he is due to meet the party leaders to discuss with them current political situation, election matters, and the most important Panama case which decision is pending before the Supreme Court for announcement since February 23.