ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday vowed that the ongoing population and housing census would be completed at all cost.

According to ISPR, the COAS stated this in reaction to the terrorist attack targeting a census team in Lahore on Wednesday which claimed six lives and left 19 injured.

“These sacrifices will only strengthen our resolve and with the support of entire nation we will cleanse the menace of terrorism from our soil,” the army chief said.

He said that the soldiers and civil enumerators who embraced shahadat in the Lahore suicide attack were on census duty. He said sacrifice of precious lives of civil enumerators and soldiers is beyond any doubt a great sacrifice. “My heart goes to bereaved families and my highest tributes to Martyrs who laid their lives in the line of duty”, the COAS said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) which is executing the sixth national census said in a statement census will continue as per plans. “The census proceedings will not be affected by the terrorist attack in Lahore,” the Bureau said in its statement, noting that: “The purpose of the attack apparently was to spread fear within the enumerators and other staff.”