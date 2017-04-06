ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced postponement of bye-election in PS-81 Sanghar-cum Mirpurkhas-11.

Citing reason for the postponement, the ECP said it took serious notice of the transfer/sending on leave, the Deputy Commissioner, District Sanghar (Sindh) after issuance of schedule of bye-election PS-81 Sanghar-cum-Mirpurkhas-II. The Deputy Commissioner was also appointed as District Returning Officer (DRO) for Local Government bye-elections in the district.

The ECP directed Government of Sindh to cancel the leave of the Deputy Commissioner and ask him to join his duties but the provincial government did not comply.

The ECP as a last resort postponed the bye-election in PS-81 as well as the local government by-elections in District Sanghar and issued notice of contempt to the Provincial Secretary (Services), Government of Sindh and summoned him on April 7, 2017 to appear before the Election Commission to clarify as to why the directions of the commission were violated.