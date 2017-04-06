ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that assistance of foreign or local experts’ opinion could be taken on the Orange Line Metro Train project.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the appeals against the Lahore High Court verdict.

Lahore Development Authority counsel Khawaja Haris informed the court that a detailed study was conducted at the climate impact while track data has been provided by the Chinese firm on the project.

Justice Ejaz observed that NESPAK, TYPSA and Professor Robin Cunningham have submitted their reports on the project. He said if there would be a need then the court would take assistance of local and foreign experts.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan remarked that the court may have data and experts’ opinion for the balance of opinion, adding that verification and certification are very crucial aspect.

During the course of proceedings, another member of the bench Justice Maqbool Baqir observed whether climate change would have impact on the structure of the mass transit track.

Justice Maqbool Baqir said the court shall examine the authenticity of the data, saying sometime the certification from the manufacturer would be required.

Justice Ejaz observed that the court would have to examine the credibility of the TYPSA in each and every aspect of the case, adding there is deficiency of data, therefore the TYPSA expressed assumption.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till today (Thursday).