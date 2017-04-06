Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has included Organ Transplantation Law in its schedule.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by Director General (DG) FIA.

According to sources, following the incorporation of Organ Transplantation law, the FIA has been authorized to conduct investigation Organ Transplantation related matters. FIA would take action on illegal organ transplantation.

FIA has also been empowered to initiate investigation in connection with sub-standard stents. It would take action against those involved in selling and implanting sub standard stents. DG FIA has issued notification on this count.