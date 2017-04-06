Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari says that considering US to mediate without bias between India and Pakistan is foolishness.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria on Wednesday had said that Pakistan welcomed mediation offer made by the United States for restoration of peace talks with India.

Mazari tweeted, “To think US would mediate in unbiased manner between Pak & India is foolishness! Such mediation would work against Pak interests especially in nuclear area.”

She has also spoken about Lisa Curtis, Advisor to White House, “Lisa Curtis a pro-India S Asian scholar has been chosen by Trump to advise White House on South Asia. She has done jt studies with Hussain Haqqani.”

Earlier Government of Pakistan had welcomed US’s offer to mediate in between India and Pakistan issues.

Meanwhile India rejected any US role in resolving Indo-Pak issues.

American Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley had suggested that the Trump administration may "find its place" in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tension.

Regarding the ban on Pakistani scholar Z H Shah she has tweeted,

“Latest on anti Muslim entry ban in US: Pak scholar Z H Shah on Fulbright scholarship with all relevant docs/visa refused entry into US!”

“Time to reverse open-ended visa issuance/entry to Americans asap! Clearly visas issued to Pakistanis here r worthless so reciprocity needed!”

Pakistan needs to adopt similar visa policy for Americans as the US maintains for Pakistani citizens. Open-ended visas for the US applicants should end immediately.