Former Sindh CM Liaquat Jatoi has decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported a private TV channel.

Liaquat Jatoi has met PTI Chairman Imran Khan to inform about his decision.

Arif Alvi and Jahangir Tareen were also present in the meeting.

Liaqat Jatoi has assured PTI of holding a jalsa in Dadu.

His brother Sadaqat Jatoi is already a part of PTI.