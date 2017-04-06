KARACHI - Unknown gunmen shot dead a retired lieutenant colonel and wounded two others on Baloch Colony Bridge here on Wednesday.

Police said that gunmen riding a motorbike sprayed bullets at a car bearing registration number ATD-568 near TCS building and managed to flee.

Police and rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital where doctors pronounced 65 years old retired Colonel Tahir Zia dead while admitted wounded Momin Khan, 35, and Rehan Aziz, 25.

Police spokesperson said that the gunmen chased the colonel and killed him. “The deceased used to run an educational institute at the place where he was targeted and regularly visited the spot at the same time,” he added.

Giving further details, he said that assailants shot at the colonel four times. “The investigators rushed to the spot and collected the evidences. Later they sent empty shells of 9mm pistols recovered from the scene to forensic lab to ascertain history of the weapons,” he elaborated.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja directed SSP Investigation East to arrest the assailants as early as possible. Aafia Brigade of defunct Lashker-e-Jhangvi has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security beefed up

following Lahore blast

Meanwhile, security has been put on a high alert across the province following the Lahore bomb attack on security personnel busy with census teams on Wednesday.

IGP Allah Dino Khawaja has directed the concerned police officers across the province to beef up the security.

Khawaja said that police officials, particularly in sensitive localities, must ensure the security of census teams.

He stressed the need for stronger intelligence sharing and coordination within the security and intelligence agencies and making foolproof security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

The IGP has asked police to get on with its checking and also intensify the security arrangements at sensitive locations such as mosques, shrines, imambarghas and other worship places besides sensitive installations.