Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said on Thursday that Indian doctrine of not provoking use of nuclear warheads is unproven and based on lies.

“The Strategic Restraint Regime proposed by Pakistan is the best strategy to avoid nuclear war,” the spokesperson said at a weekly press briefing.

While talking about fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Zakaria said that the purpose behind the action was clear. “Islamabad wants to check terrorists’ movement into Pakistan from the neighbouring state.”

The spokesperson said that Pakistan acknowledges offer of the United States to play a mediator between India and Pakistan for resolution of all outstanding issues.

However, he linked betterment of Pak-India terms with solving Kashmir dispute through implementation of resolutions of the United Nations in spirit and practice.