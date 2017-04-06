QUETTA - The Iranian border force handed over 88 Pakistani nationals at Taftan border to Levies on Wednesday. These persons had entered Iran sans legal travelling documents. According to Taftan Levies sources, the Iranian border security personnel deported 88 Pakistanis who were arrested in Iran while travelling without proper documents.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-Apr-2017 here.
Iran deports 88 Pakistani nationals
