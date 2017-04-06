Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan directed Islamabad Traffic Police to equip all 'entry and exit' of the federal capital with Radio Frequency Identification Barrier (RFIB) by May this year.

On Thursday, a meeting chaired by Interior Minisiter the decision was taken which would enable smooth entry and exit of the commuters and ensure enhanced security of the capital.

During the meeting, it was also decided that additional lanes would be added, on need and land-availability basis, at all entry and exit points of the Islamabad to ease traffic congestion at these terminals.

The minister directed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Traffic Police to make intercity connection easier for the commuters.

He also directed that through the use of technology these points should be connected with the Safe City.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the present state of traffic management on the main highways especially the roads linking the twin cities including the Express Highway, Kashmir Road and the Murree road.

He also directed the Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure wide circulation of public awareness campaign followed by strict implementation of the vehicle registration rules after the expiry of relaxation period of 15 days.