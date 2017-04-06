PESHAWAR - In order to ensure safeguarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) routes and its related projects in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved a special security force for the purpose, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, the force will also protect Chinese nationals and investments. The KP government is taking a keen interest in CPEC projects and will ensure providing better security to all the investors in the best interest of the province.

They said that the Home and Tribal Affairs Department and KP police has completed consultations on the formation and features of CPEC security force. For the purpose, the provincial government will purchase equipment, ammunitions, weapons, vehicles etc worth Rs1.2 billion.

According to the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the special security force will comprise of 4,200 security personnel from different sources i.e. police and different security forces at an initial stage on a contract basis.

This force will have its own chain of command and a gradual increase will be made in its formation. A special cell in the department will also be established to daily monitor the activities related to CPEC security, and international investors and investments. The CPEC security force will exist in all those divisions of the province where the related projects are operating.