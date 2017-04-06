Lahore High Court (LHC) while suspending the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allowed PTI candidate Colonel (Retd) Sultan Awan to contest by elections on election symbol of “Bat” in PP-23 Chakwal.

Justice Farrukh Irfan of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi bench took up the case for hearing today, suspended the decision of ECP and allowed PTI candidate Col (Retd) Sultan Awan to participate in by polls on election symbol of bat.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP had barred PTI from contesting elections for not holding intra party election.