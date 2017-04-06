ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, as a parliamentary leader of his party in the National Assembly, topped in missing the Parliament’s proceedings with only six percent attendance.

The PTI chief in four parliamentary years only marked his presence for 22 days in the Lower House of parliament.

Though Imran Khan appears on private television screens almost daily, yet he missed 366 proceedings of the National Assembly.

PML-Q Parliamentary Leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, till the end of four parliamentary years, has 14 per cent presence in the National Assembly.

Elahi is second in row of those lawmakers who missed the parliamentary proceedings, showed the figured available with The Nation.

The figures revealed the attendance of lawmakers in NA from June 2013 to March 2017.

The breakup of parliamentary leaders conducted by FAFEN revealed that the MQM considered as most ‘disciplined party’ secured third position by missing the parliamentary proceedings. MQM Parliamentary Leader Farooq Sattar attended 78 proceedings out of 396, including the joint sessions of parliament conducted in this period.

The parliamentary proceedings of National Assembly, in four parliamentary years, also revealed that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman from treasury benches attended only 78 proceedings out of the total 396 proceedings.

Except PPP, the parliamentary leaders form opposition parties barely graced the house to participate in parliamentary proceedings.

The parliamentary leader of main opposition party PPP, Naveed Qamar, remained present in the house for 287 times. Jamaat Islami (JI) Sahibzada Tariq Ullah topped among all parliamentary leaders by attending the house for 318 times.

Mehmood Achakzai from Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP), from treasury benches, missed only 84 sessions by attending 312 proceedings. Iftikhar Uddin from APML participated 301 times in the National Assembly proceedings.

Aftab Sherpao from QWP attended 281 proceedings of National Assembly proceedings in four parliamentary years.

The available figures of parliamentary leaders’ attendance showed that Muhammad Ijaz-Ul-Haq from PML-Z attended 257, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad from AML 250, Usman Khan Tarrakai from AJIP 248, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour from ANP 217, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi NPP 195, Syed Essa Nori from BNP 142, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai from NP 111, and Pir Syed Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi from PML-F 102 times.

According to the percentage of attendance of parliamentary leaders, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah attended the lower house of parliament 80 per cent, Mehmood Khan Achakzai 79 per cent , Iftikhar Ud Din 76 per cent, Syed Naveed Qammar 72 per cent, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao 71 per cent, Muhammad Ijaz-Ul-Haq 65 per cent, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad 63 per cent, Usman Khan Tarrakai 63 per cent, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour 59 per cent, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi 49 per cent, Syed Essa Nori 37 per cent, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai 28 per cent, Pir Syed Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi 26 percentage, Fazalur Rehman 24 per cent, Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar 20 per cent, Chaudhary Parvez Elahi 14 per cent and Imran Khan only six 6 per cent.