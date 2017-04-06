ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday expressed its concerns over the limit set by the Election Commission of Pakistan on election expenditure.

The members of the committee were of the view that it should be increased.

A member raised a question regarding permission of political rallies during the election days. The Additional Secretary, ECP replied that it could be considered after the consultations with political parties.

Under the law, all the winning candidates file with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) details of their electioneering expenditures within a specified timeframe.

The committee recommended to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for providing the details of parliamentarians, who have submitted their assets declaration forms.

The committee decided to call the secretary ECP in its next meeting for briefing on the election procedure and strengthening of the ECP.

The committee that met under the chairmanship of Mian Abdul Mannan, MNA, was of the opinion that each party and their leaders should be held responsible to reply to the questions made by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The committee reiterated that dedicated ROs should be appointed for effective and efficient functioning of the ECP.

The committee offered prayers for the martyred of the bomb blast that occurred at Badian Road Lahore on Wednesday, which resulted in the death of four army personnel and two civilians.

Additional Secretary ECP said that delimitation was prerogative of the ECP and it could be made by the ECP in the month of September, 2017, if required.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee on Wednesday recommended the government to conduct a survey in the country to scrutinise the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) cards being given to the needy people.

The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms was held here under the chairmanship of Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail recommended that the poverty survey would be conducted to scrutinise the Benazir Income Support Programme Cards given to the needy people.

The committee was informed that on the direction of the prime minister, 13 hospitals were being constructed out of 46 in the first phase of Public-Private Partnership Programme. In addition, the construction of a 250-bed hospital in Chitral had also been delayed owing to the land issues.

Moreover, there were total 35 projects out of which 28 had been completed under Access to Justice Programme. The committee appreciated the efforts of the WAPDA chairman on timely completion of a 132 KV grid station and transmission lines of Golan Goal Project.

The meeting was attended by Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal, Shazia Sohail Mir, Sayed Muhammad Athar Hussain Shah Gillani, Malik Ibrar Ahmad, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Shaheen Shafiq, Shamas-un-Nisa, Qaiser Jamal, Sheikh Salahuddin, Asiya Nasir Junaid Akbar, Sher Akber Khan, Iftikhar-ud-Din.