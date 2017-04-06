ISLAMABAD - Aliya Rasheed, former tennis star, who was removed from the post of DG Awareness NAB, is all set to be appointed again as consultant of the anti-corruption body, it has been learnt.

The NAB will appoint her as consultant once she is de-notified, most likely today (Thursday), said the NAB sources. Aliya has been removed on the orders of Supreme Court in a suo motu case against illegal appointments in NAB.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim, on March 31 had ordered de-notification of NAB’s four DGs, including DG NAB Lahore Major (Retd) Syed Burhan, DG NAB Balochistan Major (Retd) Tariq Mehmood, DG NAB Karachi Major (Retd) Shahbir Ahmed and DG Awareness and Prevention Aliya Rashid as they did not have the required educational qualification at the time of their induction in the NAB.

The sources told The Nation, three DGs, including DG NAB Lahore Syed Burhan, DG NAB Balochistan Tariq Mehmood, DG NAB Karachi Shahbir Ahmed have applied for pre-mature retirements and Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhary has also accepted it.

During the hearing of case, Chairman NAB told the court that Aliya Rashid was one of valuable officers of the Bureau and she was appointed in NAB on the recommendation of former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali owing to her services in the field of sports.

However, the court said that rules could not be relaxed for an individual and asked the chairman that she could be hired as a consultant on sports.

The court said the removed officers would be entitled to pensionary benefits and perks and it would be open for them to apply for the posts again when advertised.

On the other hand, Chairman NAB Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the training plan for the newly recruited 96 Investigation Officers of NAB on merit through NTS at the NAB Headquarters.

Director General (DG) Training & Research (T&R) Division gave a detailed presentation on the training programme of Basic Induction Course (IBIC-VIII) 2017 planned for newly recruited 96 investigators. He informed that process of recruitment of investigation officers have been completed by HRM NAB on merit and offer letters have been issued to newly recruited investigation officers to join training programme on April 17, 2017. The Training and Research (T&R) Division NAB has accordingly planned Investigator’s Basic Induction Course (IBIC-VIII) 2017 for newly recruited Investigation Officers at Police Training College Sihala.

He informed on the directions of chairman NAB, the previous course contents were circulated to all regional NABs and Divisions/Wings of NAB Headquarters for their comments and feedback. The chairman said that NAB accords high priority to training of its investigation officers and prosecutors.