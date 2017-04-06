PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has arrested Tehsildar Pabbi, Nowshera Tariq Hassan allegedly involved in corruption in the acquisition of land measuring 400 kanals at Mouza Dag Ismail Khel, Nowshera.

The accused caused a loss of Rs148.6 million to the public exchequer. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the land measuring 400 kanals was acquired by Workers Welfare Board (WWB) KP through a private negotiation at the rate of Rs355,440 per kanal for Rs148.1 million.

The accused, WWB Secretary Tariq Awan and Director General Zahid Ali, with the connivance of others hatched a criminal conspiracy for the embezzlement of the government funds.

The above accused persons, in connivance with Hassan maneuvered the land revenue record in order to fulfil their motives.

Awan, Ali, Alamgir Khan Patwari and Jaleel Ahmad had already been arrested in the case. NAB KP recovered Rs70 million out of embezzled amount.

A reference against the accused persons had already been filed in the accountability court. The accused person will be produced before the Accountability Court, Peshawar for obtaining his physical remand.