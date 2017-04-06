German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Dr. Gerd Muller called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at PM House here today.

The prime minister welcomed Dr. Gerd Müller on his visit to Pakistan and stated that Pakistan and Germany enjoy friendly and cooperative bilateral relations characterized by shared perceptions and multifaceted cooperation.

The prime minister apprised the German Federal Minister that Pakistan’s economy is showing visible improvement while the security situation is far better today than any time before. ‘Our emerging democratic character is evident from the handling of all political issues by my government in accordance with the democratic principles and law’, Sharif added.

The prime minister expressed his government’s desire to enhance bilateral economic ties with Germany and, in this connection, proposed the establishment of bilateral Chamber of Commerce to further develop bilateral economic relations.

The German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation in Pakistan. He expressed the confidence to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

The German delegation included Ina Lepel, German Ambassador, Dr Bernhard Felmberg, Director General BMZ, Dr Henning Plate and Dr Zoll Juergen, First Secretary, Head of Cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Mr Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance, Mr Tariq Fatemi, SAPM and other senior government officials.