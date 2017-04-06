KHYBER AGENCY - The condition of possession of a passport for crossing the Torkham border is “economic murder” of the tribesmen.

This was said by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) General Secretary Mufti Ijaz, while addressing a press conference at Landi Kotal Press Club on Wednesday.

The suspension of 3G service in the tribal belt since last year is a deliberate attempt to keep the tribal people ignorant, he said. The political administration should resolve the dispute of Torkham taxi stand forthwith and make a source of income for its owner, Khuga Khel tribe, he added.

He said that on the pretext of security, introducing the condition of producing a passport for the truckers and merchants to cross the Torkham border on either side was regretful and equivalent of depriving the tribesmen of earning three meals a day.

Tribal people have suffered a lot during the on-going war on terror, Ijaz said. Therefore, pro-tribal policies need to be formulated for their relief, he added.

Flanked by JUI-F Social Media Incharge Sami Swati, Secretary Information Khyber Qari Jihad Shah, JUI-F Landi Kotal Ameer Mualana Mujahid, he expressed heartfelt distress over the blocking of 3G service in the area. He said that through the unjustified act, the tribesmen had been barred from access to information.

He maintained that if the suspension of 3G was due to security reasons in Fata then it should be blocked in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh where terrorist activities had taken place in the recent past.

He urged the authorities concerned to resume the 3G service as soon as possible in Fata.

He criticised the administration for turning a blind eye towards the issue of Torkham taxi stand. He warned that if their grievances were not addressed immediately then they would come out on the road to get their right.